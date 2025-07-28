Lionel Messi’s transfer buzz gets fresh twist as teammate breaks silence

Lionel Messi’s transfer buzz gets fresh twist as teammate breaks silence
There is a widespread speculation about Lionel Messi potentially leaving his MLS club, Inter Miami.

This comes when there is uncertainty about Messi current contract with Inter Miami which is set to expire at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, there are constant rumours that the Saudi Club Al-Ahli is making strong effort to convince Messi to join them.

As speculation over Messi's future continues to grow, Messi's teammate Sergio Aguero on the Argentina national team has now entered the conversation.

As per GOAL, Aguero believes Messi doesn't need to rush or feel pressured to decide where he will play next.

“I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Leo has earned the right to decide where he wants to play and for how long. As long as he plays, it'll be a pleasure to keep watching him," Aguero said in a recent interview.

Beside this, Messi's contract with Inter Miami includes an option to extend it for another 12 months but that option hasn’t been activated yet.

On the other hand, Messi and his teammate Jordi Alba were suspended for one game after not showing up to the Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star game.

However, he is set to return on Wednesday when Inter Miami begins their Leagues Cup tournament with a match against Mexican team Atlas.

