WhatsApp adds game-changing night mode to camera interface

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that adds night mode to the camera interface.

This new feature is designed to make photos clearer and brighter without needing any filters, lamp or extra light to change the natural look of the picture, as per WABetaInfo.

The Meta-owned platform added a moon icon beside the flash icon in the top write corner of WhatsApp's camera screen.

If you tap this moon icon, it will turn night mode on or off as this feature doesn't turn on by itself when it's dark like iOS devices.

The feature uses software to make photos better when taken in low-light conditions by adjusting the exposure and reducing graininess in the image.

The report warns the new night mode might not work very well in dark places as it may only make small improvements to the photo instead of creating a clear and detailed picture.

This new feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to send a greeting message with a wave emoji.

This new feature is designed to help people feel more comfortable starting a chat with someone they've never messaged before.

