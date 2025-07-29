TikTok incorporates YouTube Music for saving songs from videos

In a remarkable move, TikTok introduced YouTube Music as an option to save songs playing in videos, streamlining the process of adding your favourite tracks to your preferred music streaming platform.

Initially, the platform launched this feature across the US and UK, offering support for Apple, Amazon Music, Spotify in November 2023.

In February 2024, Byte-Dance owned platform expanded this feature to more than 160 countries worldwide.

In addition, the company has added SoundCloud and Deezer as music streaming options.

Tracy Gardner, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, released a statement, which reads, “Add to Music App continues to deliver real results for the music industry, with hundreds of millions of track saves translating into billions of streams on music streaming services.”

How to access it?

To access this feature, users are required to click the “Add Song” button below the clip description > select YouTube Music.

Users can choose their preferred music streaming service, which will be set as the primary option for saving songs, and change it from the “Music” menu in Settings.

After adding a song, it will automatically be added to the TikTok Songs playlist on YouTube Music.

