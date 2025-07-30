Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spotted holding hands during Vermont getaway

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have seemingly taken a major step towards romance confirmation, as they were seen enjoying a small-town date.
Days after the pair attended Oasis' London show, the Top Gun star and the Ballerina actress enjoyed a low-key date in Vermont, where they were spotted holding hands.
As reported by TMZ, Tom and Ana drove through a national park together, went shopping, and stopped for ice cream, all without letting go of each other's hand.
For the date, the pair kept it casual, as The Mummy star was seen rocking a simple dark blue t-shirt and jeans. To maintain a low profile, he also wore a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses.
Meanwhile, the Cuban-American actress looked stunning in a basic white tee paired with classic black pants. She also styled her hair in a high ponytail.
The subtle PDA moment came after months of apparent dates. The pair first sparked romance speculation when they stepped out on Valentine's Day in Madrid.
Tom and Ana have also been spending time together in London, and in one viral gesture, Tom reportedly flew out the Deep Water actress on a helicopter as they enjoyed a sun-filled getaway on the Spanish island of Menorca.
Moreover, in May, the 36-year-old actress opened up about her and Tom's working relationship, highlighting that the duo had multiple upcoming projects aligned with each other.
That same day, during the London premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Tom gushed about Ana's work in Ballerina.
The 63-year-old legend noted, "I just saw the movie. It just kicks ass!"