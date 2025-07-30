OpenAI rolls out Study Mode in ChatGPT for students to learn more 

OpenAI unveiled Study Mode, the feature within ChatGPT, which assists students develop their own advanced critical thinking skills, instead of simply obtaining answers to questions.
With Study Mode enabled, ChatGPT will ask several questions to users to test their efficiency and concepts.
Study Mode is a part of OpenAI’s effort to enhance the efficiency of millions of students using ChatGPT in school, as several studies revealed that using the leading AI chatbot may be helpful for youth, but also harm their critical thinking capabilities.
With the recently introduced Study Mode, OpenAI hopes to enhance ChatGPT as a learning tool, and not only as an answer engine.
However, it includes a few limitations to how effective Study Mode truly is. It lets students easily switch into the regular mode of ChatGPT if they ask anything.
OpenAI’s VP of Education, Leah Belsky, told TechCrunch that the ChatGPT manufacturer is currently not providing features for administrators and parents to lock students into Study Mode, but the company plans to explore parental or administrative controls soon.
The launch of OpenAI’s Study Mode marks a significant step towards enhancing learning in ChatGPT and aims to publish additional information soon regarding how students use generative AI during their studies.
Availability
OpenAI’s Study Mode is currently available to all users of ChatGPT’s Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans.
Notably, OpenAI may expand the Study Mode to its Edu subscribers.