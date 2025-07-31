Ana de Armas ‘hosts’ Tom Cruise at her secret ‘favourite spot’

Ana de Armas “hosted” her boyfriend Tom Cruise during their romantic Vermont getaway.
The Mission: Impossible star, 63, and Knives Out actress, 37, were spotted earlier this week holding hands during their short vacay.
A source told PEOPLE that the romantic duo have “become incredibly close” after spending time in Ana’s hometown.
The insider shared, "Ana loves Vermont. It's her place to rest and recharge. She was excited to host Tom and show him around. She took him to all her favorite spots and Tom continues to be a huge support — both personally and professionally."
During their Vermont trip, Ana took Tom to her favourite spot Billings Farm & Museum. The executive vice president, Frances McLaughlin, of the farm told the media outlet that the Top Gun star and the Blonde actress “were out and about, like our other visitors, visiting the garden.”
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas dating history:
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas first ignited dating rumors in February 2025, when they were spotted together during a night out in London.
The pair have since been spotted this summer sharing helicopter rides in England, more recently appearing on a boat in Spain and at an Oasis concert in London.