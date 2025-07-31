Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp introduces call reminder feature for missed calls

The missed call notification now has an option to schedule a reminder, making it easier to call back later

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to create notification reminders for missed calls.

Some beta testers now have access to new feature that lets them set reminders for missed calls directly in the chat where the call happened.

Similar to how you interact with text or media messages, the missed call notification now has an option to schedule a reminder, making it easier to call back later.

Additionally, users can also set reminders from the Calls tab by selecting missed call there.

When someone set a reminder for a missed call, WhatsApp gives them easy options like reminding them in 2 hours, 8 hours or the next day.

Users can also select a specific date and time that fits their personal schedule.

When the selected time arrives, WhatsApp will send a special notification reminding the user about the missed call.

It is pertinent to note that like reminders for messages, these call reminders are handled only on the user's device and kept private.

This new feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.

The Meta-owned platform is also rolling out a new feature that adds night mode to the camera interface.

This new feature is designed to make photos clearer and brighter without needing any filters, lamp or extra light.

