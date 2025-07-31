Home / Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix exit to hit Archewell hard

Prince Harry and Meghan signed a lucrative five-year with Netflix in 2020 which is set to end in September


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a lucrative five-year, $100 million deal with Netflix through their Archewell company in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties, which is about to end this year.

Now, many reports are suggesting that Netflix has extended "first look" deal to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which means that the streaming giant will have the opportunity to snap up any future projects the couple produce before rival platforms.

According to royal insider Alison Boshoff, the deal could end up being highly lucrative if Netflix opts to purchase several programs from Sussexes.

“There are options on the table for other lifestyle shows from the Duchess, tied to hosting gatherings at Thanksgiving or Christmas,” she wrote in the Daily Mail.

While the royal expert described the deal as a “goldmine” for Harry and Meghan, she also claimed that they may struggle to cover the payroll at Archewell without the Netflix deal.

“It’s bad news for their own large team at Archewell Productions, which has been funded up to now by the Netflix exclusive deal,” Alison wrote.

She further added, “Insiders suggest that running the team and the office costs around $3 million USD a year.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s debut docu-series, Harry and Meghan, earned massive success on the Netflix, while their subsequent projects did not work well.

