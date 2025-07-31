Meta CEO shares AI 'personal superintelligence’ vision after investing billions

Home / Sci-Tech

Mark Zuckerberg offered investors a glimpse into his AI strategy ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report

Meta has been splurging to boost its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for several months now, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently highlighted his vision for “personal superintelligence.”

It will help individuals to accomplish their goals.

Zuckerberg offered investors a glimpse into his AI strategy ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings report.

However, Zuckerberg did not highlight certain products or applications that Meta plans to build in his letter, but he stated he views superintelligence as a cutting-edge tool for “personal empowerment” over automation and efficiency.

In a blog post, Zuckerberg stated, “This is distinct from others in the industry who believe superintelligence should be directed centrally towards automating all valuable work, and then humanity will live on a dole of its output.”

As mentioned earlier, Meta has been racing, aiming to outdo its rivals, including Google and OpenAI.

The announcement comes after Meta announced plans to invest $14.3 billion in Scale AI and employed its CEO, Alexandr Wang, in June to lead its latest business unit, called Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Meta further recruited talent from different companies, including Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI.

Investors have seen Zuckerberg making costly bets on emerging technologies before.

“The rest of this decade seems likely to be the decisive period for determining the path this technology will take, and whether superintelligence will be a tool for personal empowerment or a force focused on replacing large swaths of society,” Zuckerberg added.

Notably, Meta’s Reality Labs business unit serves as a hub for the metaverse. As of April, the unit has reported several losses exceeding $60 billion since the end of 2020.

