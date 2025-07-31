Home / Sports

Emma Raducanu pays tribute to Eugenie Bouchard after emotional retirement

Eugenie Bouchard bid tearful farewell to professional tennis at the Canadian Open

Emma Raducanu pays tribute to Eugenie Bouchard after emotional retirement
Emma Raducanu pays tribute to Eugenie Bouchard after emotional retirement

Emma Raducanu bid farewell to Eugenie Bouchard with a classy message on Instagram after her emotional retirement from tennis.

Eugenie Bouchard put in a determined effort to ensure her match against 17th seed Belinda Bencic at the Canadian Open wouldn’t be her last, but it was.

The Canadian had earlier announced that the WTA 1000 event in Montreal would mark her farewell.

On Wednesday night, Bouchard bid adieu to professional tennis with a hard-fought defeat. The emotional moment later drew a warm message from fellow player, Emma Raducanu.

The Canadian’s farewell later caught the attention of former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who reposted Tennis Canada’s tribute on her Instagram story, adding:

“Thank you Genie, loved watching you compete and play. Wish you all the best for your next chapter.”

After winning the junior Wimbledon title in 2012, Bouchard quickly climbed the ranks, earning WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2013.

Bouchard reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open in 2014, finished runner-up at Wimbledon after falling to Petra Kvitová, and later rose to World No. 5 in the same year.

Read more :

Sports

Lionel Messi honoured as July 2025 MLS Player of the Month

Lionel Messi honoured as July 2025 MLS Player of the Month
Inter Miami is set to play against Atlas FC as their debut match in the Leagues Cup 2025

Leon Marchand makes history after shattering 200m medley world record

Leon Marchand makes history after shattering 200m medley world record
French star Leon Marchand smashes 200m medley world record in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton backs Kimi Antonelli performance amid Mercedes contract talks

Lewis Hamilton backs Kimi Antonelli performance amid Mercedes contract talks
Lewis Hamilton praises Kimi Antonelli's progress, amid Nico Rosberg's contract plea

German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier dies in tragic climbing accident

German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier dies in tragic climbing accident
Laura Dahlmeier passes away at 31 after a rockfall accident in the Karakoram mountains

Taylor Fritz speaks out against packed ATP schedule: ‘Not the best policy'

Taylor Fritz speaks out against packed ATP schedule: ‘Not the best policy'
World No. 4 claims several players skipped ATP events ahead of US Open because of packed schedule

Audi makes new title sponsor announcement ahead of joining F1

Audi makes new title sponsor announcement ahead of joining F1
Audi reveals that UK-based banking company Revolut has become its new partner

Canadian Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez loses first round of home tournament

Canadian Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez loses first round of home tournament
Leylah Fernandez loses first round of Women's Single to Maya Joint with 6-4, 6-1 score

Tom Brady takes subtle dig at ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in letter about fatherhood

Tom Brady takes subtle dig at ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in letter about fatherhood
The NFL legend and the supermodel were married for 14 years and are parenting three children together