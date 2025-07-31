Emma Raducanu pays tribute to Eugenie Bouchard after emotional retirement

Emma Raducanu bid farewell to Eugenie Bouchard with a classy message on Instagram after her emotional retirement from tennis.
Eugenie Bouchard put in a determined effort to ensure her match against 17th seed Belinda Bencic at the Canadian Open wouldn’t be her last, but it was.
The Canadian had earlier announced that the WTA 1000 event in Montreal would mark her farewell.
On Wednesday night, Bouchard bid adieu to professional tennis with a hard-fought defeat. The emotional moment later drew a warm message from fellow player, Emma Raducanu.
The Canadian’s farewell later caught the attention of former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who reposted Tennis Canada’s tribute on her Instagram story, adding:
“Thank you Genie, loved watching you compete and play. Wish you all the best for your next chapter.”
After winning the junior Wimbledon title in 2012, Bouchard quickly climbed the ranks, earning WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2013.
Bouchard reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open in 2014, finished runner-up at Wimbledon after falling to Petra Kvitová, and later rose to World No. 5 in the same year.