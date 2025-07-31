Home / Sci-Tech

TikTok restructures team ahead of potential US ban

Andy Bonillo, the current General Manager of TikTok USDS, will take over a new role as Senior Advisor

TikTok restructures team ahead of potential US ban
TikTok restructures team ahead of potential US ban

As TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain, the company is restructuring its Core Product and Trust & Safety teams into a single organisation ahead of potential US ban.

The information comes from an internal memo sent to staff by TikTok CEO Shou Chew, which has been confirmed by TikTok and viewed by TechCrunch.

Chew stated in the memo, “This new team will allow us to better leverage our technical capabilities across both business and safety objectives, and will help us move faster as we develop the next generation of safety technology.”

As per the memo, TikTok’s head of Operations and Trust & Safety, Adam Presser, will join the team as the General Manager of TikTok USDS, an entity that protects US national security interests.

Andy Bonillo, the current General Manager of TikTok USDS, will take over a new role as Senior Advisor.

However, the TikTok Operations team will report directly to Presser, while Sandeep Grover will join the team as the new head of Global Trust & Safety.

Meanwhile, Jenny Zi will become the head of Global Trust & Safety.

The significant move comes as US President Donald Trump extended the company shutdown deadline to September 17 for a third time last month.

Read more :

Sci-Tech

TikTok announces improved parental controls, advanced tools for creators

TikTok announces improved parental controls, advanced tools for creators
With this significant update, TikTok has released its latest variant of Instagram’s broadcast channels called 'Creator Chat Room'

OpenAI rolls out Study Mode in ChatGPT for students to learn more

OpenAI rolls out Study Mode in ChatGPT for students to learn more
OpenAI’s Study Mode is currently available to all users of ChatGPT’s Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans

Google’s NotebookLM introduces Video Overviews

Google’s NotebookLM introduces Video Overviews
Alongside Video Overviews, Google has announced a few updates to NotebookLM’s Studio panel

Microsoft negotiates with OpenAI to extend tech access AGI

Microsoft negotiates with OpenAI to extend tech access AGI
OpenAI reportedly aims to ensure that Microsoft installs it's technology safely, especially as it approaches AGI

TikTok incorporates YouTube Music for saving songs from videos

TikTok incorporates YouTube Music for saving songs from videos
with this update, TikTok streamlines the process of adding your favourite tracks to your preferred music streaming platform

WhatsApp adds game-changing night mode to camera interface

WhatsApp adds game-changing night mode to camera interface
This new feature is designed to make photos clearer and brighter without needing any extra light

Google Chrome receives AI-centric store summaries option

Google Chrome receives AI-centric store summaries option
Google Chrome latest feature will provide crucial information regarding the customer service, shipping, and product quality

Google makes ‘major shift’ in online searches with AI Mode launch

Google makes ‘major shift’ in online searches with AI Mode launch
Google announces new AI Mode tool for the UK to handle users ‘multi-part questions’