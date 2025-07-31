TikTok restructures team ahead of potential US ban

As TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain, the company is restructuring its Core Product and Trust & Safety teams into a single organisation ahead of potential US ban.
The information comes from an internal memo sent to staff by TikTok CEO Shou Chew, which has been confirmed by TikTok and viewed by TechCrunch.
Chew stated in the memo, “This new team will allow us to better leverage our technical capabilities across both business and safety objectives, and will help us move faster as we develop the next generation of safety technology.”
As per the memo, TikTok’s head of Operations and Trust & Safety, Adam Presser, will join the team as the General Manager of TikTok USDS, an entity that protects US national security interests.
Andy Bonillo, the current General Manager of TikTok USDS, will take over a new role as Senior Advisor.
However, the TikTok Operations team will report directly to Presser, while Sandeep Grover will join the team as the new head of Global Trust & Safety.
Meanwhile, Jenny Zi will become the head of Global Trust & Safety.
The significant move comes as US President Donald Trump extended the company shutdown deadline to September 17 for a third time last month.