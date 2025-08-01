Home / Entertainment

Heidi Klum headlines 'Project Runway' season 21 after long hiatus

Heidi Klum is making a stylish comeback as the host of Project Runway Season 21.

According to E! News, The Devil Wears Prada star made her return to Season 21 of Freeform’s fashion competition series, marking her comeback eight years after her departure.

"It feels so amazing to be back," Heidi exclusively said, adding, "It really feels like coming home."

"And then doing this with Law," the 52-year-old continued.

She added, "and obviously Nina, we've known each other for so long, Christian Siriano. And just having these 12 amazing, talented designers on the stage, it's just the most fun thing for me to watch and be part of."

In season 21, Nina Garcia also marked her comeback as a judge alongside celebrity stylist Law Roach, while Christian Siriano, the winner of the show's fourth season, served as a mentor.

As per the trailer, the guest judges are expected to appear, including actress Sofia Vergara, fashion designer (and former judge) Zac Posen and comedian Nikki Glaser.

Notably, Project Runway Season 21 aired on Thursday, July 31, with a two-episode premiere starting at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.

The series will roll out weekly episodes at 10 p.m. ET and the episodes will be available to stream on Hulu or Disney+.

