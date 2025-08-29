US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has weighed in on a heated confrontation between Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend.
During the US Open on Wednesday, August 27 Ostapenko accused Townsend of lacking "education" and "class" after their second-round match.
When asked about the incident, Osaka said, "I think it's ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to," as per BBC Sports.
A four-time Grand Slam winner from Japan further added, "I don't know if she knows the history of it in America. But I know she's never going to say that ever again in her life. It was just terrible. I think obviously it's one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport."
Ostapenko was criticized for her remarks after claiming Townsend didn't apologize for a net cord advantage.
While, Townsend responded by saying she didn't feel the comments were racially motivated but acknowledged that calling someone "uneducated" carries a negative stereotype in the Black community, which she said is completely untrue in her case.
In addition to this, American third seed Coco Gauff and world number one Aryna Sabalenka also expressed their opinions on this incident.
"I think it was a heat of the moment thing. I think Jelena was probably feeling emotions after she lost," added 21-year-old Gauff.
While, Sabalenka said, "She (Ostapenko) just sometimes can lose control. She has some things in life to face and some struggles."