Tom Brady stuns YouTuber iShowSpeed with rare 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo card

The seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has long been passionate about sports collectibles


NFL legend Tom Brady surprised YouTuber IShowSpeed, who is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo by giving him a Ronaldo rookie card from 2002 from his personal collection.

In a recent episode of Speed Does America, a popular livestream series, Speed visited Brady's Miami mansion wearing a Revolutionary War outfit.

Brady warmly welcome him and gave him a gift that perfectly matched Speed's love for Ronaldo.

Handing over the card, Brady said, “You come to my house… I know he’s your guy," to which Speed, showing both shock and excitement, replied, “WHAT!? WHAAAAAAT?!. I don’t even have this one… this one is like rare."

Short video clip of his reaction quickly went viral on social media.

We all know that Speed is a huge fan of Ronaldo. A few years ago, in an exclusive interview on soccer legend Rio Ferdinand’s HIVE YouTube channel, Speed said he fell in love with Ronaldo at first sight and was amazed by the former Real Madrid star’s presence.

Several reports revealed that this card is very valuable to collectors, worth over $100,000 and could be worth more as it has Ronaldo's signature.

