England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out

Alexander-Arnold has not be named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia

Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed out on selection in Thomas Tuchel's newest England squad.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Tottenham's Djed Spence have been selected for the England squad for the very first time.

Alexander-Arnold, a right-back, had moved from Liverpool to Real Madrid in the summer and was part of Tuchel’s earlier squad.

However, he has not be named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Alexander-Arnold was also not included in the starting line-up for Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Real Oviedo on Sunday.

While, Marcus Rashford and Adam Wharton have returned to the England Squad and 35-year-old Jordan Henderson, who has already played in most of the matches since Tuchel became manager, remains part of the team, with Morgan Gibbs-White also included.

England's national football team will play against Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday, September 6 at 17:00 BST.

This match will mark the first time the England senior team has played at Aston Villa's stadium since their 0-0 draw with the Netherlands back in 2005.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, James Trafford, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Reece James, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Adam Wharton, Morgan Rogers, Declan Rice

Forwards: Harry Kane, Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins

