Coco Gauff slams comparisons to teen rival Mboko after Canadian Open upset

Coco Gauff broke silence after a shocking loss to teen rival Victoria Mboko in the Canadian Open.
According to Sportskeeda, the French Open winner faced a setback in the National Bank Open round of 16 on Saturday, August 2, with a stunning 6-1, 6-4 defeat to 18-year-old Mboko.
The Canadian tennis player claimed an easy victory over the world No. 2 after just 62 minutes to qualify for the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament.
After a disappointing defeat to world No. 85 Gauff was asked if she saw any similarities between herself and Mboko at that age, to which she said it is unfair to compare her with an 18-year-old.
Two-time Grand Slam winner told the post-match conference, “No, she's a completely different player, a completely different person. I've never been one to compare myself to others, whether it be like people comparing me to Serena or Venus, and I don't think it's fair to put that on her as well.”
“Yeah, but I do see someone who is going to have a really bright future, for sure,” she added.
After the latest defeat, Guaff will now prepare for the Cincinnati Open, which is all set to begin on Tuesday, August 5, at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre in Mason, Ohio, US.
Meanwhile, Mboko will face off against Spanish tennis player Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the National Bank Open quarterfinals next week.