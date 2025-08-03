Home / Sports

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham United?

Football enthusiasts can enjoy the live streaming on NBC channel and Fubo as well for free at 2 p.m. ET

With the 2025-26 English Premier League just over the horizon, Bournemouth is set to face West Ham United today in intriguing preseason soccer friendly action.

Here's how to watch Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United will kick off on 2:00 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Football enthusiasts can enjoy the live streaming on NBC channel and Fubo as well for free.

West Ham United began preseason strongly with a 2‑0‑1 record. In the latest match, they beat Everton 2-1, with tremendous goals from Niclas Füllkrug and Lucas Paquetá.

Earlier, they lost 2‑1 to Manchester United after Jarrod Bowen successfully scored in the 63rd minute, and opened with a 3-1 win over Grasshoppers.

Bournemouth mirrored West Ham’s 2‑0‑1 preseason record, and opened with triumphs over Hibernian and Everton before a 4-1 loss to Manchester United.

Last time, Bournemouth impressed with a ninth-place Premier League finish, scoring 56 points and a +12 goal differential.

In contrary, West Ham found it difficult to score, finishing lower with only 43 points, 11 wins, and a -16 differential across 38 matches, outlining the difference between the two sides’ past campaigns.

