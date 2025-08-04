Home / Sci-Tech

Apple to build 'ChatGPT-like' AI with new development team

The initiative marks the latest in Apple’s efforts to compete in the AI world as Tim Cook addressed the issues

Apple has been gearing up to gather a brand-new team as the CEO, Tim Cook, addressed the company's disappointing position in the AI race.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly been working to put together an "Answers, Knowledge, and Information" team, which has also been referred to as AKI.

Headed by a senior director at Apple, Robby Walker, the team's aim is to build a "new ChatGPT-like search experience."

Though the initiative is still in its early stages, Apple has already posted job listings for engineers.

The team is working on the system, which will guide Siri to give answers instead of redirecting people directly to the Google search results. 

This "answer engine" would be able to crawl the web to gather information and respond to questions, mirroring what ChatGPT does.

A standalone app and backend infrastructure plans to power everything might already be in the works.

It has been highlighted that Apple Intelligence can use help in the AI department. While Cupertino has studied how to integrate AI into its operating systems more aggressively, it has reportedly been unimpressed with the results so far.

Siri's AI upgrade is still in the works with an expected release date of spring 2026, so it is likely that AKI's work will be directly integrated into Siri and Apple's other products if they can get it done on time.

