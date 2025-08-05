Matt Damon in 'Avatar'? 5 times actors rejected iconic film roles

Regrets are just part of life's journey, and many Hollywood stars have not been immune to them as some – for their own reasoning – passed famous characters to someone else.
Success in the film industry is notoriously unpredictable. Some projects defy expectations, with underdogs becoming blockbusters while highly anticipated movies fail to meet the expectation.
This unpredictability of the entertainment industry even keeps the top actors on edge when they have to choose their next big project, and in the process, some turned down career-defining roles.
Due to their own reasons – whether it be scheduling conflicts or not trusting the project enough – here are five actors who turned down iconic roles and lived to regret their decision.
Josh Hartnett in Batman Begins
Josh Hartnett has opened up about declining a role that could have transformed his career.
In 2015, the Pearl Habor actor admitted that the renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan had asked him to play Batman; however, fear got the best of him.
The role eventually went to Christian Bale, who portrayed the role from Batman Begins (2005) and concluded with the 2012 release The Dark Knight Rises.
Christina Applegate in Legally Blonde
Reese Witherspoon's iconic role of Elle Woods might have been Christina Applegate's if she had taken the chance.
Applegate shared in 2015 that she turned down the role, as it was too similar to the character she played on her long-running sitcom Married…with Children.
Giving credit to the You're Cordially Invited star, she noted, "What a stupid move that was, right? [But] Reese deserved that. She did a much better job than I ever could, and so that's her life, that's her path."
Matt Damon in Avatar
In 2007, Matt Damon was approached by James Cameron with the promise of not only starring in the eventual mega-hit film Avatar but also an added 10 percent of the film's gross.
The film – which eventually starred Sam Worthington – became the highest-grossing film in history, leading to a potential $200 million lost to the star.
"I've left more money on the table than any actor,” he told GQ in 2019. He added that his biggest regret is that it may have been his only opportunity to work with Cameron.
Will Smith in The Matrix
Will Smith turned down the role of Neo – which was eventually secured by Keanu Reeves – for a massive 1999 flop, Wild Wild West.
On his YouTube channel in 2019, the actor admitted he did not understand the concept presented by directors Lana and Lily Wachowski, which led to him rejecting the offer.
Denzel Washington in Se7en
Denzel Washington admitted his regrets on declining the offer for Se7en, one of the most celebrated crime thrillers.
As a rising star, he was offered the role but ended up turning it down due to the disturbing nature of the story and his own doubts about working with an inexperienced director.