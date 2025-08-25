Priyanka Chopra dismisses Parineeti Chopra rift rumors with sweet move

Priyanka Chopra is delighted to welcome a new addition to the Chopra family.
On Monday, August 25, the Heads of State actress’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, shared a joint Instagram post with her husband, Raghav Chadha, announcing that they are expecting their first child.
Alongside a photo of cake that featured text “1+1=3,” the Kesari actress wrote, “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”
Soon after the lovebirds broke the news, Priyanka Chopra, who is rumored to have a rift with her cousin, re-shared Parineeti and Raghav’s post on her official Instagram Stories to share her heartwarming reaction.
Tagging her uncle Pawan Chopra, aunt Reena, and the parents-to-be, Parineeti and Raghav, the Bajirao Mastani actress penned, “Congratulations.”
Speculation about Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s rift began when Nick Jonas’s wife did not attend the Ishaqzaade actress’s wedding in September 2023.
The Barfi starlet’s mother, Madhu Chopra, revealed that it was due to Priyanka’s packed schedule and work commitments.
Earlier this year, the feud rumors reignited when Parineeti Chopra missed Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra’s pre-wedding festivities. Although she attended the wedding ceremony, but no photos of her with the Don actress from the event added fuel to speculation.
However now, with her sweet reaction, the Quantico actress dismissed the rumors of a possible cold war between her and Parineeti.
Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra relationship:
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra are first cousins, with their fathers, Pawan Chopra and Ashok Chopra, being brothers.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha:
After sparking dating rumors in March 2023, actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023.
The duo tied the knot later that year on September 24 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.