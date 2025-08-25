Home / Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra dismisses Parineeti Chopra rift rumors with sweet move

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra announced her first pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha

Priyanka Chopra dismisses Parineeti Chopra rift rumors with sweet move
Priyanka Chopra dismisses Parineeti Chopra rift rumors with sweet move

Priyanka Chopra is delighted to welcome a new addition to the Chopra family.

On Monday, August 25, the Heads of State actress’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, shared a joint Instagram post with her husband, Raghav Chadha, announcing that they are expecting their first child.

Alongside a photo of cake that featured text “1+1=3,” the Kesari actress wrote, “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Soon after the lovebirds broke the news, Priyanka Chopra, who is rumored to have a rift with her cousin, re-shared Parineeti and Raghav’s post on her official Instagram Stories to share her heartwarming reaction.

Tagging her uncle Pawan Chopra, aunt Reena, and the parents-to-be, Parineeti and Raghav, the Bajirao Mastani actress penned, “Congratulations.”

P.C. Instagram/priyankachopra
P.C. Instagram/priyankachopra

Speculation about Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s rift began when Nick Jonas’s wife did not attend the Ishaqzaade actress’s wedding in September 2023.

The Barfi starlet’s mother, Madhu Chopra, revealed that it was due to Priyanka’s packed schedule and work commitments.

Earlier this year, the feud rumors reignited when Parineeti Chopra missed Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra’s pre-wedding festivities. Although she attended the wedding ceremony, but no photos of her with the Don actress from the event added fuel to speculation.

However now, with her sweet reaction, the Quantico actress dismissed the rumors of a possible cold war between her and Parineeti.

Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra relationship:

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra are first cousins, with their fathers, Pawan Chopra and Ashok Chopra, being brothers.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha:

After sparking dating rumors in March 2023, actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023.

The duo tied the knot later that year on September 24 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift sits out from pal Selena Gomez’s rumored bachelorette party

Taylor Swift sits out from pal Selena Gomez’s rumored bachelorette party
Selena Gomez reportedly celebrated a bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to fiancé Benny Blanco

Hailey Bieber wishes pal happy birthday after throwing party for Jack

Hailey Bieber wishes pal happy birthday after throwing party for Jack
Hailey Bieber spills love to close friend on her 30th birthday, just days After celebrating son Jack's special day

Jennifer Garner reflects on ‘pain’ after kids celebrate Ben Affleck’s birthday

Jennifer Garner reflects on ‘pain’ after kids celebrate Ben Affleck’s birthday
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner welcomed three children during almost a decade-long marriage

Britney Spears calls marriage to Sam Asghari ‘a fake distraction’ in sad note

Britney Spears calls marriage to Sam Asghari ‘a fake distraction’ in sad note
The 'Criminal' singer tied the knot with Sam Asghari in 2022 and the couple parted ways just after two years

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles spark frenzy with arm-in-arm stroll in Rome

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles spark frenzy with arm-in-arm stroll in Rome
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz spotted walking hand-in-hand in Rome in Italy

5 legendary film roles that changed Hollywood actors career forever

5 legendary film roles that changed Hollywood actors career forever
Here are some actors that proved they are meant for big screen by overcoming their slumps by determination

Selena Gomez sparks bachelorette bash rumors as she enjoys with pals in Cabo

Selena Gomez sparks bachelorette bash rumors as she enjoys with pals in Cabo
The 'Who Says' singer is reportedly set to exchange vows with her fiancé Benny Blanco this September

Zendaya breaks silence on filming with fiancé Tom Holland in Scotland

Zendaya breaks silence on filming with fiancé Tom Holland in Scotland
Zendaya reveals making 'special' memories with fiancé Tom Holland during Christopher Nolan’s drama shoot

Sofía Vergara turns heads in black midi dress during dinner outing in LA

Sofía Vergara turns heads in black midi dress during dinner outing in LA
Sofía Vergara stepped out for dinner outing at Alba in West Hollywood, California on Saturday

Travis Kelce’s dad reveals how Taylor Swift brings joy to his son’s life

Travis Kelce’s dad reveals how Taylor Swift brings joy to his son’s life
Ed Kelce opens up about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's 'very much in love' relationship

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy family time with baby girl in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy family time with baby girl in NYC
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were first spotted with her newly-adopted daughter on Thursday

Sophie Turner sets record straight on infamous 'Game of Thrones' scene

Sophie Turner sets record straight on infamous 'Game of Thrones' scene
Sophie Turner shares candid thoughts on her most controversial scene of 'Game of Thrones'