Hailey Bieber wishes pal happy birthday after throwing party for Jack 

Hailey Bieber has penned a sweet wish for close friend Justine wishes, just days after party for son Jack Blues Bieber.

On Sunday, August 24, the former Rhode owner took to Instagram Stories to mark the special day of her pal.

Justin Bieber’s wife shared that she met Justine at 17, and they've been close friends ever since, affectionately referring to her as "sister in this life."

Hailey penned a heartfelt wish, “Today is ©justineskye 30th birthday!!!!! I met Justine when I was 17 and I've clung to her ever since. She's my sister in this life and the next one and the next one. I love you!!!!”

One photo captured the Vogue model and her friend sipping wine together, while another frame featured the best friend duo partying at a bar.

In one frame, Hailey can be seen flaunting her baby bump with Justine.

Her birthday wish for a close pal came after she marked the first birthday of son Jack last week.

To mark her son's special day, Hailey shared a sweet photo of herself cradling Jack, with a simple yet heartfelt caption.

The makeup mogul penned, “1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified.”

Hailey Bieber shares her only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, with husband Justin Bieber.

