Justin Bieber head over heels for wife Hailey’s new snap: ‘Love this picture’

The ‘Daisies’ singer showers love on his wife, Hailey Bieber, with a romantic Instagram post

Justin Bieber is smitten with his gorgeous wife, Hailey Bieber.

The Swag hitmaker, who never shies away from expressing his love for the American model, once again showed his deep affection for her with a romantic post.

Taking to his official account on Instagram on Monday, August 25, the Yukon singer shared a photo of Hailey Bieber from her recent Byrdie photoshoot, where the businesswoman radiating charm in a chic knitted ensemble.

Swooning over his beautiful wife, Justin Bieber captioned, “Love this picture of you baby gurrllll.”

For the photoshoot, the Rhode founder slipped into an oversized pink-and-white loosely knit sweater, paired with matching pants featuring stylish cut-out details, creating a chic, modern look.

With dewy makeup making her skin glow, the mom of one completed her look with minimal accessories and dazzling footwear.

Fans reaction:

Justin Bieber’s post quickly caught his fans’ attention, who also complimented Hailey Bieber’s new photo and also gushed over his shout-out.

“she is so beautiful,” praised one, while another admired, “’She is iconic’ yes JB she is.”

A third expressed their delight, writing, “WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE HUSBAND.”

“Beautiful wife getting appreciated by the beautiful man,” commented a fourth.

Justin and Hailey Bieber:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

The couple recently celebrated their baby boy’s first birthday with an adorable bash.

