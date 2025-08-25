Taylor Swift sits out from pal Selena Gomez’s rumored bachelorette party  

Selena Gomez is seemingly enjoying her pre-wedding nuptials, but without her bestie, Taylor Swift!
TMZ recently shared exclusive photos featuring the Only Murders In The Building star and her girl gang making memories while celebrating her bachelorette era before her marriage to fiancé, Benny Blanco.
In some frames, the Rare Beauty founder was wearing linen pants, which she paired with her strapless black bikini, while her friends were coordinating their outfits with the actress-turned-singer.
As per several media reports, the photos showed Emilia Pérez actress activating full-on party modes and relishing the secret girl trip in Cabo.
However, in the viral pictures, Gomez's close pal and renowned musician, Swift, was noticeably absent, which sparked concerns among their fans.
It is pertinent to note that the two A-listers have been great friends for several years; they are often spotted on date nights.
In fact, the Calm Down singer celebrated her 33rd birthday with Swift last month.
On the other hand, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are also reportedly on the wedding guest list of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who got engaged in December last year.
Though, it remains unclear why the 14-time Grammy-winning musician was absent from the special occasion of her best friend.
Despite the ongoing wedding buzz, neither Selena Gomez nor her fiancé, Benny Blanco, has confirmed the dates or any other details of their marriage.