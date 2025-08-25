'Big Brother' star Nicole Franzel announces sweet family update with husband  

Home / Entertainment

Nicole Franzel and her husband, Victor Arroyo, tied the knot in March 2021

Big Brother alum, Nicole Franzel, and her husband Victor Arroyo are set to welcome their second child after four years of marriage.

The 33-year-old American television personality turned to her official Instagram account on Sunday, August 24, to announce that she is pregnant with her second child. 

In a heartwarming carousel of images, Franzel showed herself embracing love with her first child, Arrow, alongside her husband, Arroyo.

She scribbled her caption, "We are PREGNANT!! Praise Jesus!! A HUGE thank you to those who have been praying alongside us for this miracle."

The mom-of-one continued, "3 years in waiting and God said it’s time our little family is growing!!"

For those unaware, Franzel and Arroyo initially met during the filming of season 18 of the infamous reality series, Big Brother, from where they developed true feelings for each other. 

The couple later exchanged the marital vows in March 2021 and welcomed their first child a few months after their wedding. 

She also broke the internet as she directly announced the news of her second pregnancy with the Big Brother: Unlocked’s viewers during the August 24 episode of the reality competition. 

