Benny Blanco spends weekend solo as Selena Gomez enjoys bachelorette party

Benny Blanco had no choice but to spend his weekend alone!

While his fiancée, Selena Gomez, was busy enjoying her rumored bachelorette party with friends in Cabo, Mexico, over the weekend, the 37-year-old American record producer flew to Las Vegas for an extravagant solo getaway.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 24, Blanco shared a string of photos and videos from his luxurious time at a lavish resort in Las Vegas.

The carousel opened with a photo showcasing a tray of seafood arranged artfully, after which the I Said I Love You First artist shared candid shots of the resort and a floor-standing speaker.

One of the stories featured a clip of Benny Blanco enjoying a variety of foods at a large dinner table. He captioned it, “ill never forget this weekend.”

Meanwhile, the last update showed him savoring a restorative moment at the resort’s high-end spa, with the caption, “the @resortsworldlv spa is the most healing place on earth.”

On the same day, Deuxmoi shared a slew of images featuring Selena Gomez and her girl pals, including Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and her cousin Priscilla Marie, enjoying what seemed to be the singer’s bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas.

Multiple sources have previously confirmed that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to unite in a wedlock this September.

