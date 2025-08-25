Britney Spears calls marriage to Sam Asghari ‘a fake distraction’ in sad note

Britney Spears is reflecting on the “hardest years” of her life!
The Criminal singer took to her Instagram account on Monday, August 25, to pen a lengthy note, describing the time she spent estranged from her two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston.
“We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years,” she began.
Spears went on to make surprising confession about her brief marriage to Sam Asghari, whom she tied the knot in 2022 and parted ways after two years.
“I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it,” she added.
The Stronger singer, who now has reunited with her children, further shared that she found healing through food.
“Well I know I’m healing bc I’m hungry again like a child or baby… I’m so hungry it hurts and when I eat it’s like it’s my first time ever eating in my life … I believe although I loved my home there is way too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank Jesus for food it feels like telling others NO.”
Britney Spears shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she parted ways with in 2007.