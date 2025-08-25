Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles spark frenzy with arm-in-arm stroll in Rome

Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz an "item"? new outing sparks frenzy.
Just days ahead of the release of her new film, Caught Stealing, Zoë has been allegedly spotted with Harry Styles in Rome, Italy.
In a viral video, shared by a fan on X, the Blink Twice actress was seen walking arm-in-arm with the former One Direction alum.
Dressing in a white sleeveless middy dress, Zoë appeared to be enjoying Harry's company as they discreetly passed through the streets of Rome.
The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star accentuated her look with a matching tote bag, baseball cap and brown pumps.
While the As It Was hitmaker looked dapper in a blue jeans, matching button down shirt and black and white sneakers.
The video clip was met with mixed reactions from fans — with some of them suggesting Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are dating.
While others perceived it is just "good friendship" brewing between the two.
One fan wrote, "I wasn't expecting this couple in 2025, although it might just be friendship"
Another added, "Taylor Russell made him change his type."
"Sooo can't they have friends?" one user defended.
Is Zoë Kravitz dating Caught Stealing costar Austin Butler?
As per a footage obtained by Daily Mail on Thursday, Zoë and Austin were seen getting awfully close to one another at the premiere of their film in Paris.
Meanwhile an inside source exclusively told the outlet that, "There’s definitely chemistry between them and they’re loving spending time together promoting the movie.”
"It’s not quite a fully fledged romance but Austin hasn’t been friend-zoned either,"the source confirmed.
Zoë and Austin's film, Caught Stealing will be released on August 29, 2025.
Who is Harry Styles dating nowadays?
The singer and actor Harry Styles is believed to be single since parting ways with his last girlfriend Taylor Russell in 2024, whom he was dating since 2023.