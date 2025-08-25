Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Garner reflects on ‘pain’ after kids celebrate Ben Affleck’s birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner welcomed three children during almost a decade-long marriage

Jennifer Garner reflects on ‘pain’ after kids celebrate Ben Affleck’s birthday
Jennifer Garner reflects on ‘pain’ after kids celebrate Ben Affleck’s birthday

Jennifer Garner is reflecting on “pain” week after her ex-husband Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday with their children.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday August 24, the 13 Going on 30 shared some words of wisdom from her mother Pat Garner.

“There is pain in the world. And then there is my Mom, who has been dropping wisdom bombs lately. We are so lucky to have you, Mom,” Jennifer captioned her post which featured two images.

The first photo read, “It's good to live a thankful life. Go out and have joy and be thankful,” signed off by Pat Garner.

While, the second message stated, “When all of your dreams have come true then you can be absolutely happy.”

“Well, isn't it fun that everything I've dreamed has come true? And you can make fun of me if you want, but how neat to have a mom who is absolutely happy,” it concluded with her mum’s sign at the end.


Jennifer’s heartfelt post comes a week after Ben was spotted enjoying a lowkey birthday celebration.

The Gone Girls star was seen grabbing lunch with two of his three children, Samuel and Fin at Huckleberry Cafe, in Santa Monica, California.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner welcomed three children during their marriage from 2005 to 2018, including their daughter Violet, 19.

Britney Spears calls marriage to Sam Asghari ‘a fake distraction’ in sad note

Britney Spears calls marriage to Sam Asghari ‘a fake distraction’ in sad note
The 'Criminal' singer tied the knot with Sam Asghari in 2022 and the couple parted ways just after two years

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles spark frenzy with arm-in-arm stroll in Rome

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles spark frenzy with arm-in-arm stroll in Rome
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz spotted walking hand-in-hand in Rome in Italy

5 legendary film roles that changed Hollywood actors career forever

5 legendary film roles that changed Hollywood actors career forever
Here are some actors that proved they are meant for big screen by overcoming their slumps by determination

Selena Gomez sparks bachelorette bash rumors as she enjoys with pals in Cabo

Selena Gomez sparks bachelorette bash rumors as she enjoys with pals in Cabo
The 'Who Says' singer is reportedly set to exchange vows with her fiancé Benny Blanco this September

Zendaya breaks silence on filming with fiancé Tom Holland in Scotland

Zendaya breaks silence on filming with fiancé Tom Holland in Scotland
Zendaya reveals making 'special' memories with fiancé Tom Holland during Christopher Nolan’s drama shoot

Sofía Vergara turns heads in black midi dress during dinner outing in LA

Sofía Vergara turns heads in black midi dress during dinner outing in LA
Sofía Vergara stepped out for dinner outing at Alba in West Hollywood, California on Saturday

Travis Kelce’s dad reveals how Taylor Swift brings joy to his son’s life

Travis Kelce’s dad reveals how Taylor Swift brings joy to his son’s life
Ed Kelce opens up about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's 'very much in love' relationship

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy family time with baby girl in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy family time with baby girl in NYC
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were first spotted with her newly-adopted daughter on Thursday

Sophie Turner sets record straight on infamous 'Game of Thrones' scene

Sophie Turner sets record straight on infamous 'Game of Thrones' scene
Sophie Turner shares candid thoughts on her most controversial scene of 'Game of Thrones'

'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus’ son Mingus denies assault charges in court

'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus’ son Mingus denies assault charges in court
Mingus Reedus pleads not guilty on assault charges that were made following an alleged altercation with a woman

Victoria, David Beckham enjoy family lunch during Italian yacht getaway

Victoria, David Beckham enjoy family lunch during Italian yacht getaway
The romantic duo was seen laughing and kissing together at Lo Scoglio restaurant alongside their children Romeo, Cruz

Chris Martin takes dig at Astronomer CEO as Coldplay show takes romantic turn

Chris Martin takes dig at Astronomer CEO as Coldplay show takes romantic turn
Coldplay helped out a couple a month after the viral cheating scandal that was caught at a show