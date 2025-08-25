Jennifer Garner reflects on ‘pain’ after kids celebrate Ben Affleck’s birthday

Jennifer Garner is reflecting on “pain” week after her ex-husband Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday with their children.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday August 24, the 13 Going on 30 shared some words of wisdom from her mother Pat Garner.
“There is pain in the world. And then there is my Mom, who has been dropping wisdom bombs lately. We are so lucky to have you, Mom,” Jennifer captioned her post which featured two images.
The first photo read, “It's good to live a thankful life. Go out and have joy and be thankful,” signed off by Pat Garner.
While, the second message stated, “When all of your dreams have come true then you can be absolutely happy.”
“Well, isn't it fun that everything I've dreamed has come true? And you can make fun of me if you want, but how neat to have a mom who is absolutely happy,” it concluded with her mum’s sign at the end.
Jennifer’s heartfelt post comes a week after Ben was spotted enjoying a lowkey birthday celebration.
The Gone Girls star was seen grabbing lunch with two of his three children, Samuel and Fin at Huckleberry Cafe, in Santa Monica, California.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner welcomed three children during their marriage from 2005 to 2018, including their daughter Violet, 19.