Comedian Reggie Carroll fatally shot in Mississippi shooting at age of 52

A popular Baltimore-born stand-up comedian, was tragically shot and killed in Southaven, Mississippi, last week

A popular comedian and television artist, Reggie Carroll, was brutally murdered during the Mississippi shooting. 

According to the Southaven Police Department (SPD), the deceased star was shot dead in Southaven, Miss., on Wednesday, August 20. 

In an official statement by the authorities, they mentioned that the incident occurred at the city’s Burton Lane, where they found Carroll unconscious and upon reaching the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead after succumbing to his injuries.

"One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Carroll," they stated.

They additionally noted in an update issued on Saturday, August 23, "Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding," before informing that the investigation of his murder remains ongoing. 

As the news of the deceased actor's death gained traction on social media, celebrity peers, fans, and friends poured in with their heartfelt tributes. 

Reggie's co-star and renowned comedian and actress, Mo'Nique, penned a sombre homage on her official Instagram account that read, "This is why I say treat people the best you can."

"Because you never know if you'll get a chance to see them again, and the last time my brother Reggie and I were together," she captioned.

Reggie Carroll was recognised for his television appearances and stand-up comedy over the years. 

He also included a 2000 episode of the variety series Showtime at the Apollo.       

