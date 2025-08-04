Elon Musk claims Meta engineers join xAI without 'insane' salaries

Elon Musk has broken silence on the ongoing talent war in Silicon Valley.
According to TOI, an unprecedented AI talent war is said to have been started by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the company's of its Superintelligence Labs.
Almost all technology companies from Apple, Google, Microsoft or not-so-known companies till a few months ago like Windsurf and others are reportedly impacted by it.
Responding to all the buzz on Meta giving million-dollar joining bonuses, Zuckerberg told investors, “We’re building an elite, talent-dense team. If you’re going to be spending hundreds of billions of dollars on computer and building out multiple gigawatt of clusters.”
“There’s just an absolute premium for the best and most talented people.” During the earnings call last week, the company said capital expenditures will go up to $72 billion for 2025, an increase of approximately $30 billion year-over-year,” he added.
In another post on the issue, Musk gave a shout out to engineers to join xAI and call the company best place for hardcore engineers.