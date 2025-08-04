WhatsApp rolls out exclusive status updates for group chats

Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to create and share status updates in group chats.

Unlike regular status updates, this new feature is made specifically within group and is only visible to group members, as per WABetaInfo.

With this update, only people who are part of a group can post status updates for that group.

Just like regular status updates, these updates will automatically disappear after 24 hours.

Group members can view them either by tapping the group's icon or through the Updates tab along with regular statuses.

To post new group status updates, users just need to go to group info screen where new option is available for sharing updates directly within the group.

These updates are private and won't be visible to anyone outside the group.

Also, WhatsApp protects these updates with end-to-end encryption and even WhatsApp itself cannot read or access the content.

This new feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.

The Meta-owned platform is also rolling out a new feature that adds night mode to the camera interface.

This new feature is designed to make photos clearer and brighter without needing any filters, lamp or extra light.

