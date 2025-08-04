Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Mohammad Siraj’s match-winning heroics against England

Cristiano Ronaldo's influence isn't just limited to the football world as he's also a source of inspiration for cricketers.
One of those cricketers is Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj, who delivered an outstanding performance and played a key role in helping India win the fifth and final Test match against England by 6 runs at The Oval.
After the match, he shared that he was inspired by Ronaldo and revealed that a motivational wallpaper on his phone which features Ronaldo and the word 'Believe," helped boost his confidence ahead of the dramatic finale.
“I woke up in the morning, checked Google on my phone, and took out a ‘Believe’ emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country," Siraj said as per News18.
Siraj is a big fan of Portuguese football star and often copies Ronaldo’s famous goal celebration whenever he takes a wicket in a cricket match
He also visited the Manchester United's Carrington training ground, the place where Ronaldo used to train regularly, before the Manchester Test match.
Siraj performed exceptionally well on the last day of the match and took 3 of the final 4 England wickets as England were all out for 367 while trying to chase a target of 374.
The player finished with bowling figures of 5 wickets for 104 runs in that innings and took a total of 9 wicket in the whole match.
His incredible performance earned him the Player of the Match award and also became the top wicket taker in the series with 23 wickets.