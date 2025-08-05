WhatsApp to launch 'Username keys' to block unsolicited messages: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch the latest features, dubbed username keys, with multiple benefits for Android.
The upcoming feature is divided into two parts. The first part is the username itself, which is claimed to minimise the need to share anyone’s number when sharing their WhatsApp account, as reported by WABetaInfo.
While the second part is Username keys that will allow users to manage whether a first-time texter can message the user or not.
WhatsApp to launch Username Keys, expanding Meta AI voice chat
It appears to be a part of WhatsApp’s broader effort to simplify for users to manage whether a stranger can contact them or not.
Moreover, the company will let users configure a "Username key," which is a four-digit PIN code.
It is pertinent to mention that once a user sets up their key, they will be required to share both their username and their key to ask any user to send a message.
Apart from this, WhatsApp will reportedly expand the real-time voice chat with Meta AI to the company's iOS app.
In the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.21.10.76 update, the reporter spotted the option to start two-way voice conversations with the AI-powered chatbot.
Notably, WhatsApp has yet to officially announce the upcoming feature to its users.