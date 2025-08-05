Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to launch 'Username keys' to block unsolicited messages: Report

With this update, WhatsApp will let users configure a "Username key," which is a four-digit PIN code

WhatsApp to launch Username keys to block unsolicited messages: Report
WhatsApp to launch 'Username keys' to block unsolicited messages: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch the latest features, dubbed username keys, with multiple benefits for Android.

The upcoming feature is divided into two parts. The first part is the username itself, which is claimed to minimise the need to share anyone’s number when sharing their WhatsApp account, as reported by WABetaInfo.

While the second part is Username keys that will allow users to manage whether a first-time texter can message the user or not.

WhatsApp to launch Username Keys, expanding Meta AI voice chat

It appears to be a part of WhatsApp’s broader effort to simplify for users to manage whether a stranger can contact them or not.

Moreover, the company will let users configure a "Username key," which is a four-digit PIN code.

It is pertinent to mention that once a user sets up their key, they will be required to share both their username and their key to ask any user to send a message.

Apart from this, WhatsApp will reportedly expand the real-time voice chat with Meta AI to the company's iOS app.

In the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.21.10.76 update, the reporter spotted the option to start two-way voice conversations with the AI-powered chatbot.

Notably, WhatsApp has yet to officially announce the upcoming feature to its users.

You Might Like:

YouTube tests user-friendly Instagram feature in major move

YouTube tests user-friendly Instagram feature in major move
The video-sharing platform has decided to follow the social media tools once again for its revamping

Apple to build 'ChatGPT-like' AI with new development team

Apple to build 'ChatGPT-like' AI with new development team
The initiative marks the latest in Apple’s efforts to compete in the AI world as Tim Cook addressed the issues

Breathtaking sights of night sky this week from August 4-10

Breathtaking sights of night sky this week from August 4-10
Skygazers can see a few early meteors ahead of the peak in mid August

Tim Cook rallies Apple workers to win in AI: Report

Tim Cook rallies Apple workers to win in AI: Report
Tim Cook seemingly addressed that Apple has lagged behind its rivals

WhatsApp to launch real-time voice chats with Meta AI for iOS users

WhatsApp to launch real-time voice chats with Meta AI for iOS users
WhatsApp has only launched this feature for some beta testers, with plans for broader expansion in the near future

Anthropic bans OpenAI from using Claude AI

Anthropic bans OpenAI from using Claude AI
Both companies, including Anthropic and OpenAI have yet to officially announce it

Google Home media controller soon to receive Material 3 redesign

Google Home media controller soon to receive Material 3 redesign
The redesign begins with a now-playing card that’s taken directly from the phone’s notification shade

iPhone 17 Pro launching next month with THESE new features

iPhone 17 Pro launching next month with THESE new features
iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to feature an anti-reflect display, similar to the one available on iMacBook Pro, and iPad Pro