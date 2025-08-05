Home / Sci-Tech

10 most vulnerable jobs to AI: Microsoft report reveals

To establish your position in the competitive race, experts recommend learning AI tools

A recent report from Microsoft, Working with AI: Measuring the Occupational Implications of Generative AI, suggested which jobs are most vulnerable to artificial intelligence (AI).

For the research, the company assessed 200,000 anonymized Bing Copilot conversations from January-September 2024.

They discovered that AI most often assists in performing a variety of tasks within the blink of an eye, such as writing, advising, collecting information, and more in several desk jobs.

The report highlighted the 10-least AI-safe jobs, which are mentioned below:

  1. Interpreters and Translators
  2. Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks
  3. Sales Representatives of Services
  4. Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs
  5. Writers and Authors
  6. Historians
  7. Customer Service Representatives
  8. Passenger Attendants
  9. Telephone Operators

Translators and Interpreters are positioned at the highest rank, with 98% of their activities aligning with AI powers.

On the contrary, hands-on roles of healthcare professionals such as nursing assistants, phlebotomists, ship engineers, and tire technicians are considered more AI-proof.

To establish your position in the competitive race, experts recommend learning AI tools.

Recently, Nvidia's CEO warned that “You’re not going to lose your job to an AI, but to someone who uses AI.”

He further said that AI should be seen as an opportunity for further growth instead of fear. 

