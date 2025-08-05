WhatsApp brings cutting-edge tools to protect against scams

Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features to assist people in spotting scams on the messaging service.
On Tuesday, the company stated that it has taken down over 6.8 million WhatsApp accounts associated with criminal scam centres targeting people across the globe.
The recently launched features are particularly designed to assist in detecting scams in both group and individual chats on the company.
For group chats, the Meta instant messaging platform has introduced a safety overview feature, which will be displayed when someone who isn’t in your contact list adds you to the latest group that you may not be able to recognise.
The safety overview will include significant information about the group, alongside tips to stay safe.
Once you decide that you may recognise the group, you can select to see the chat for more context.
In addition, WhatsApp is currently experimenting with several alerts to warn users regarding potential scams when chatting with unknown contacts.
The app is currently partnering with a major player in the AI industry, OpenAI, to disrupt scams from Cambodia involving pyramid schemes, fake likes, and crypto investments.
Scammers used ChatGPT to lure victims to Telegram, craft messages, and perform different tasks to trap innocent people.
Meta-owned WhatsApp recommended users to pause before responding, verify identities, and report suspicious requests to prevent scams.