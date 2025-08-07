Home / World

United Airlines halts flights across US, citing technology issue

Passengers all over the US face indefinite delay as the airline address the technical issue

A United Airlines' system disruption has prompted all flights to be grounded, including at major airport hubs in San Francisco, Houston, and Newark.

On Wednesday evening, August 6, passengers across the US were forced to deal with sudden travel chaos as a "technological issue" delayed all flights.

The airline said in a statement that the issue has caused mainline flights to be held at their origin airports, while flights already in the air were allowed to continue their travel.

"We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue," United said.

They further added, "Safety is our top priority, and we'll work with our customers to get them to their destinations."

Details about the problem and the tech issue were not made public. It was also not made clear how long the ground stop would last; they can last anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours.

Responding to frustrated flyers who reached out on social media, United said it was aware of the system issue and was working to resolve it as soon as possible.

According to tracking statistics from FlightAware.com, United Airlines had the most delays of any domestic airline on Wednesday.

