Humpback whale engulfs, spits out man in miraculous incident

The world has witness a lot of strange incident but a whale swallowing and spiting out a man might’ve taken the trophy.
As reported by CNN, a humpback whale briefly swallowed a 24-year-old kayaker last Saturday during a father-son adventure on the icy water around Chile’s southernmost Patagonia region.
The terrifying yet miraculous moment was captured by the kayaker’s father, which showed the whale surfacing in the Strait of Magellan and gulping Adrian Simancas for a few moments before releasing him.
In the video Adrian’s father Dell could be heard yelling to his son to “grab the boat,” who followed and then swam towards his dad’s pack raft.
"I thought it swallowed me," Adrian said in the video.
The 24-year-old told the outlet, "When I turned around, I felt on my face like a slimy texture; I saw colours like dark blue, white, something approaching from behind that closed…and sank me."
He continued, "At that moment, I though there were nothing I could do, that I was going to die, I didn’t know what it was."
Despite the uncertainty, he felt his life vest pulled him up, "and then two seconds later I was back on the surface and then started understanding what happened."
When asked if the father-son duo would go back to kayaking, they replied in unison, "of course."
Wild scientist Vanessa Pirotta shared that the humpback whale was likely trying to eat krill or fish at the time, and the kayaker just came in the way.
"The gentleman happened to be very close to the whale that was just going about feeding behaviour. The man was not swallowed," she informed.
Furthermore, she revealed that the whale does not target big prey like humans, as they have narrow oesophagus and lack of teeth, which make it almost impossible to inhale a person.
The Strait of Magellan is a popular tourist destination due to its outdoor activities and biodiversity. Kayaking with dolphins and whales is among one of the activities advertised by the government on its tourism website.