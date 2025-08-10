Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth

A meteorite that struck a home in Georgia has been confirmed to be older then the Earth.
The people in Georgia and nearby areas saw the bright meteor flying across the sky during the day and heard a loud boom.
The rock, although quickly diminished in size and speed, it was still moving about 1 kilometer per second when it crashed through a house roof in McDonough, on June 26.
Afterwards, several pieces of the meteorite that hit the building were given to scientists who studied them to learn where they came from.
Scientists at the University of Georgia studied a piece by using powerful microscopes and identified the rock as a chondrite, the most common type of stony meteorite.
They also discovered that the meteorite formed about 4.56 billion years ago which makes it around 20 million years oder than Earth.
Scott Harris, a geologist at the University of Georgia, said in a statement, noting, "This particular meteor that entered the atmosphere has a long history before it made it to the ground of McDonough," as per BBC.
"This is something that used to be expected once every few decades and not multiple times within 20 years," Harris added.
The space rock, called the McDonough meteorite is the 27th meteorite ever found in the state of Georgia.