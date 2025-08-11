Home / Sports

Carlos Alcaraz feels relieved after ‘rollercoaster’ win over Damir Dzumhur

Carlos Alcaraz felt relieved after beginning his Cincinnati Open campaign with a victory.

According to NDTV, after losing the Wimbledon Championships final to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz on Sunday, August 10, beat Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 2-5, 6-3 in the opening match at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open.

After losing the second set to the 33-year-old Bosnian, the Spaniard fought his way out in the third set to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Following 44 unforced errors, the five-time Grand Slam winner expressed, “It was a relief to get this win. It was a rollercoaster of good feelings and bad feelings. I was happy to get the win in the end. I know that I have chances to do better.”

“The ball flies a lot and goes super-fast. You have to be ready to be in a good position for each shot, and that is really difficult to do. I will use the day off tomorrow to get my confidence back. It was a little tricky, I need to play smart tennis,” the 22-year-old added.

The 2023 Cincinnati Open runner-up will now face Hamad Medjedovic, who defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the round of 64.

Alcaraz and the Serbian tennis professional Medjedovic will now have a face-off in the round of 32 on Monday, August 11.

