Daniil Medvedev unable to find reason for shocking Cincinnati Open defeat

Daniil Medvedev cannot find the reason behind his continued struggles and back to back losses.
According to ATP Tour, the Russian tennis player on Sunday, August 10, faced another setback after a 7-6(0), 4-6, 1-6 defeat to Adam Walton.
Despite winning the first set tie-break without dropping a point and hitting 41 winners, including 18 aces, Medvedev was unable to maintain his form.
After last year's early exits in his opening rounds matches in Canada and Cincinnati, tournaments he has previously won and at which he has enjoyed several deeps runs, he has won just one match in the two ATP Masters 1000s this year.
Medvedev said, “It’s very tough in tennis, because I could find 10 reasons and I would not know which one is the main reason. Whatever we do, we just try to improve. So we sat down with the team: Where can we do things better? What can we change? We discussed some things and I’m going to try and implement it.”
“This is the most exciting part of the season, there is hard courts until Miami next year. So I will try to give my best and enjoy it. It’s an opportunity, I want to take it as a challenge of trying to raise my level in the big occasions, trying to go step by step,” he added.
Medvedev will now prepare for the US Open that he won in 2021 after beating Novak Djokovic.