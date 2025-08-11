Home / Sports

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift podcast buzz with 'mysterious' guest tease

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce sent Taylor Swift fans into a frenzy by teasing an upcoming episode of their New Heights podcast featuring a very special guest.

The official X account for the podcast posted on Monday, August 1 that the show will return from its summer break for a special one-time episode featuring a "VERY special guest," which is set to air at 7pm on Wednesday.

The post didn't reveal the guest's identity as the guest's image was blacked out in the promo picture while Travis and Jason were clearly visible.

Swiftie fans have long wished for the pop star to appear as a special guest on the podcast and this mysterious hint has sparked a lot of buzz among them.

Some fans also noticed a hint in Jason's outfit as he was wearing a t-shirt from Swift's merchandise which further added curiosity.

While, some also pointed out that the episode's release date, the 13th could be a big hidden hint since 13 is American singer-songwriter's favourite number.

Meanwhile, some fans believed that the way NFL star looked at the guest's silhouette in the promo made it clear that the special guest had to be his famous girlfriend.

For the unversed, the Blank Space singer and the player first sparked dating rumours in September 2023 which were confirmed the following month when they both were seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty

