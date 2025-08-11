Lando Norris shares shocking take on F1 title race against Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris has shared his shocking perspective on the Formula One title race against his teammate Oscar Piastri.
According to YardBarker, McLaren duo Norris and Piastri have emerged as the two leading contenders for the 2025 F1 world championship after they successfully outperformed defending champion Max Verstappen.
The Australian racing driver is currently leading the championship, but when Norris was asked if he got under stress for gaining an advantage over a teammate, he shared surprising thoughts.
The 25-year-old said, “I don’t enjoy that. In 200 years, no one is going to care. We’ll all be dead. I am trying to have a good time. I still care about it, and that’s why I get upset sometimes, and I get disappointed, and I get angry at myself.”
However, he acknowledged that he truly wants to beat Piastri, but the 24-year-old will only be able to beat him only if he manages to perform better than him.
The Briton added, “He (Piastri) is the guy I want to beat more than anyone else. But if I don’t beat him, then that’s just because he has done a better job.”
Norris is handling the F1 title battle with Piastri in a mature way because he knows that he only needs to do his best to win the championship without playing any mind games with his teammate.
Notably, although Piastri is ahead right now, Norris still has half of the season to catch up.