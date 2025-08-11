Home / Sports

Lando Norris shares shocking take on F1 title race against Oscar Piastri

McLaren’s Lando Norris believes Oscar Piastri wants to beat him ‘more than anyone else’

Lando Norris shares shocking take on F1 title race against Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris shares shocking take on F1 title race against Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris has shared his shocking perspective on the Formula One title race against his teammate Oscar Piastri.

According to YardBarker, McLaren duo Norris and Piastri have emerged as the two leading contenders for the 2025 F1 world championship after they successfully outperformed defending champion Max Verstappen.

The Australian racing driver is currently leading the championship, but when Norris was asked if he got under stress for gaining an advantage over a teammate, he shared surprising thoughts.

The 25-year-old said, “I don’t enjoy that. In 200 years, no one is going to care. We’ll all be dead. I am trying to have a good time. I still care about it, and that’s why I get upset sometimes, and I get disappointed, and I get angry at myself.”

However, he acknowledged that he truly wants to beat Piastri, but the 24-year-old will only be able to beat him only if he manages to perform better than him.

The Briton added, “He (Piastri) is the guy I want to beat more than anyone else. But if I don’t beat him, then that’s just because he has done a better job.”

Norris is handling the F1 title battle with Piastri in a mature way because he knows that he only needs to do his best to win the championship without playing any mind games with his teammate.

Notably, although Piastri is ahead right now, Norris still has half of the season to catch up.

You Might Like:

Carlos Alcaraz feels relieved after ‘rollercoaster’ win over Damir Dzumhur

Carlos Alcaraz feels relieved after ‘rollercoaster’ win over Damir Dzumhur
Alcaraz advances to Cincinnati Masters round of 32 after thrilling win over Dzumhur

Emma Raducanu on facing Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling upcoming match

Emma Raducanu on facing Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling upcoming match
The British tennis player beat Olga Danilovic at the Cincinnati Open in the first match with new coach Francisco Roig

Indiana Fever adds veteran guard to roster amid 2 season ending injuries

Indiana Fever adds veteran guard to roster amid 2 season ending injuries
Caitlin Clark's squad have signed a hardship contract with Odyssey Sims

Crystal Palace claim Community Shield after penalty shootout victory over Liverpool

Crystal Palace claim Community Shield after penalty shootout victory over Liverpool
Crystal Palace are the first team in 50 years to win the Community Shield on their first try

Diogo Jota tribute silence at Community Shield cut short after fans booing

Diogo Jota tribute silence at Community Shield cut short after fans booing
Diogo and his brother died last month when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla

Connor Zilisch breaks collarbone in post-race victory celebration fall

Connor Zilisch breaks collarbone in post-race victory celebration fall
Zilisch is seen as highly promising young racing driver who is likely to earn a permanent position in the Cup Series

Tokyo boxing event hit by another tragedy, second Japanese dies from injury

Tokyo boxing event hit by another tragedy, second Japanese dies from injury
Second Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa dies from brain injuries after a boxing match in Tokyo

Jen Pawol makes history as first female MLB umpire in regular-season game

Jen Pawol makes history as first female MLB umpire in regular-season game
First female umpire in MLB history, Jen Pawol, donates cap to the Hall of Fame

Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Xisca Perelló welcome second son Miquel

Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Xisca Perelló welcome second son Miquel
Rafael Nadal names second son in honour of wife Maria Francisca 'Xisca' Perelló's father

Cristiano Ronaldo receives positive message from Erik Ten Hag amid rift clarification

Cristiano Ronaldo receives positive message from Erik Ten Hag amid rift clarification
Ten Hag acknowledged that Ronaldo was not the cause of the issues during his difficult years managing Manchester United

Manchester United complete signing of Benjamin Sesko in record transfer deal

Manchester United complete signing of Benjamin Sesko in record transfer deal
People have often compared Benjamin Sesko to Erling Haaland because of their similar playing style and physical abilities

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari dies at 28 after fight injuries

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari dies at 28 after fight injuries
Shigetoshi Kotari, a super featherweight fighter, fought 12 times during his professional career