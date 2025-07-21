Dog the Bounty Hunter's grandson dies after accidental shooting by father

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has been struck by the tragic loss of his 13-year-old grandson Anthony, who was allegedly shot by the TV star's stepson Gregory Zecca.
As reported by TMZ, on Saturday, July 19, the Dog the Bounty Hunter's family member was killed during an accidental shooting at an apartment in Naples, Florida.
Police confirmed to the outlet that they responded to a call about a shooting around 8 p.m. local time. Authorities called the tragedy an "isolated incident" and said they haven't made any arrests.
Dog and his wife, Francie Champman – who is Zecca’s mother – informed the outlet through their rep, noting, "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."
Zecca is Francie's son from her previous marriage. She and Dog tied the knot in 2021, after bonding over their shared grief of losing their respective spouses to death.
Dog is a father to 13 children in total. He shares son Christopher with Debbie White, sons Duane Lee II and Leeland with ex-wife Fonda Sue Darnell, and sons Wesley, James Robert, and the late Zebadiah with ex-wife Anne Tegnell.
He is also a dad to Tucker, Lyssa, and the late Barbara with ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, and he shared daughters Bonnie and Cecily and son Garry with late wife Beth.
The reality TV star revealed in 2023 that he recently discovered that he fathered a son named Jon.