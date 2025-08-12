Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success

Home / Sports

NFL star Travis Kelce recently starred in 'Happy Gilmore 2' alongside Adam Sandler

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce recently opens up about how pursuing new opportunities has influenced his football performance.

In a new cover story with GQ, Travis admitted that his involvement in acting and entertainment has affected his NFL performance and he feels his play in the past two years hasn't met his own expectations.

Pop icon’s beau, who stepped into acting last year with his debut in Ryan Murphy’s series Grotesquerie recently starred in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler.

Beside hosting the podcast New Height with his brother Jason Kelce, he has also begun hosting Amazon's show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and was the host of Saturday Night Live in 2023.

Kelce said that after losing the Super Bowl in February, his attention shifted a bit "because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.”

Pro athlete, while speaking about his choice to pursue entertainment ventures, said, “I don’t say this as ‘I shouldn’t have done it,' I’m just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven’t been to my standard.”

Regarding his future in entertainment, Kelce said he's not sure if he'll fully pursue it after his football career ends but he wants to continue working in football professionally while also exploring other opportunities.

Taylor Swift who has been in a relationship with the player since 2023, recently announced her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl on Travis' New Height podcast.

