Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave fans gushing with flirty ‘New Heights’ teaser

Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce’s new guest!
The Lover singer is all set to make her debut on the NFL star boyfriend and his brother, Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast on Wednesday, August 13.
On Monday, the New Heights Instagram account shared a teaser featuring a photo of the brothers alongside a blacked-out silhouette hinting at a special guest.
“92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest New episode Wednesday 7PM ET,” the caption noted.
A few hours later, the New Heights team posted a preview of the episode, sending their fans into frenzy.
In the short clip, Swift and Kelce sweetly flirted with each other as the 14-time Grammy winner complimented him that blue is a nice color on him
"Yes, I know. It's the color of your eyes, sweetie, it's why we match so well," Kelce replied.
The teaser sent fans into meltdown as they rushed to the comment section to express their excitement for the episode.
“This is the most exciting thing that has happened to me THIS YEAR,” one wrote.
While another added, “why is this video 2 hours long?”
“This will break the internet and we're here for it,” the third added.
A fourth commented, “How will I sleep until Wednesday?!”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023 and have been going strong ever since, sparking widespread speculation about a possible wedding on the horizon.