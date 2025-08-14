Home / Sci-Tech

Apple's new Mac Pro to be integrated with M4 Ultra chip: Report

The M4 Ultra’s launch is likely to be Apple's most powerful chip to date

Apple has long been speculated to have the latest Mac Pro in development, and a recent report suggested that it is likely to be equipped with a robust chip M4 Ultra chip.

M4 Ultra looks set to debut in Apple’s forthcoming Mac Pro update

In the starting of 2025, the Cupertino-based tech giant was likely to feature two pro-focused hardware updates coming: the latest Mac Studio and the next-gen Mac Pro.

The Mac Studio was released in March; however, the company has not provided an update on the latest Mac Pro since then.

Apple was likely to update both the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. While the Mac Studiowas released in March with M4 Max and M3 Ultra options, the Mac Pro’s absence is associated with the M4 Ultra’s ongoing development.

The M4 Max is less powerful in contrast to the M3 Ultra, leading to a range of speculations regarding Apple, which may skip an Ultra variant for the M4 line.

The recent report revealed that the chip is taking more time to finalise.

An M4 Ultra would give the Mac Pro a great performance advantage over the Mac Studio, addressing immense criticism that the two machines have minimal difference.

However, after the M4 Ultra launches in the Mac Pro, Apple is likely to introduce it to the Mac Studio.

The M4 Ultra’s launch is likely to be the company’s most powerful chip to date.

