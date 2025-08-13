Apple iPhone 17 latest colours leak

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 17 series will reportedly include a range of tantalising and fresh hues, offering an impressive and decent look to the highly anticipated series.
Recent leaks revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will renew a few classic colours and roll out some bold, latest finishes and one of the brightest colours ever for a Pro model.
The iPhone 17 series, which will include the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro models, is expected to launch in September 2025.
Every variant of the iPhone is likely to include its colour options, with the base iPhone 17 colour names rumoured to include Black, Purple, White, and more.
iPhone 17 Air colours
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to include a more refined and softer colour look. It is likely to use colours such as silver, light blue, and more.
Light Gold is claimed to include a pale metallic sheen, while Light Blue could be similar to an airy version of the Sky Blue finish.
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max colours
Recent leaks have hinted towards the top-notch iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max to four colours, including black, dark blue, silver, and orange.
The biggest one is orange, a captivating colour unseen before the Pro range.
Whereas the dark blue gives a premium look, the silver colour offers a clean look and shiny metallic colour, and black provides a professional look.