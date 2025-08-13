Home / Sci-Tech

Apple iPhone 17 latest colours leak

iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro are likely to be lanched in four colours, including black, dark blue, silver, and orange

Apple iPhone 17 latest colours leak
Apple iPhone 17 latest colours leak

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 17 series will reportedly include a range of tantalising and fresh hues, offering an impressive and decent look to the highly anticipated series.

Recent leaks revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will renew a few classic colours and roll out some bold, latest finishes and one of the brightest colours ever for a Pro model.

The iPhone 17 series, which will include the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro models, is expected to launch in September 2025.

Every variant of the iPhone is likely to include its colour options, with the base iPhone 17 colour names rumoured to include Black, Purple, White, and more.

iPhone 17 Air colours

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to include a more refined and softer colour look. It is likely to use colours such as silver, light blue, and more.

Light Gold is claimed to include a pale metallic sheen, while Light Blue could be similar to an airy version of the Sky Blue finish.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max colours 

Recent leaks have hinted towards the top-notch iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max to four colours, including black, dark blue, silver, and orange.

The biggest one is orange, a captivating colour unseen before the Pro range.

Whereas the dark blue gives a premium look, the silver colour offers a clean look and shiny metallic colour, and black provides a professional look.

You Might Like:

Apple refuses Elon Musk’s claims of App Store's bias favouring OpenAI

Apple refuses Elon Musk’s claims of App Store's bias favouring OpenAI
There is no evidence that the App Stores are being biased towards OpenAI over other AI companies

Google now allows users to select their top sources for search results

Google now allows users to select their top sources for search results
Currently, Google has rolled out the latest feature to all users for English language searches in the U.S. and India

Apple launches iOS 26 beta 6 with ringtones, snappy app launches, and more

Apple launches iOS 26 beta 6 with ringtones, snappy app launches, and more
iOS 26 Beta 6 update is currently only accessible for eligible iPhone models following the launch of iOS 26 by the end of this year

AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30

AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30
The company will end support for the AOL Shield browser and Dialer software after more than three decades

Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app

Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app
Grok claimed that Apple’s editorial picks favour established AI over top contenders

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5
OpenAI is focused on completing the GPT-5 launch and refining its tone to offer a user-friendly experience

Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app

Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app
With this significant update, Gemini Live can perform certain actions in connected apps

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches
The Apple Watch series is likely to be launched with an S11 chip, 5G connectivity, and basic blood pressure monitoring

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report
Apple is reportedly experimenting with this feature with apps such as AllTrails, Temu, Facebook, and WhatsApp

iOS 18.6: iPhone users should change THESE settings for brand-new look

iOS 18.6: iPhone users should change THESE settings for brand-new look
With iOS 18.6 update, users can now customise the Control Centre—rearrange, resize, and add controls across several screens

Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report

Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report
Following the shutdown, users will only have an option to play Android games from the Play Store, though with a smaller library

Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data

Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data
Alphabet-owned Google confirms cybersecurity attack was associated with ShinyHunters, a hacking group now calling itself 'Sp1d3rHunters'