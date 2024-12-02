World

Nations push for binding plastic cuts amid failed treaty negotiations

A record number of plastic industry lobbyists attended the talks in Busan

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Nations push for binding plastic cuts amid failed treaty negotiations
Nations push for binding plastic cuts amid failed treaty negotiations

Talks in Busan on a global treaty to address plastic pollution ended without agreement on Monday, December 2.

As per the Guardian, over 100 nations pushed for limiting plastic production, while a few oil-producing countries prioritized addressing waste management instead.

Graham Forbes, the lead delegate for Greenpeace at the talks, said in a statement, “We stand at a historic crossroads. The opportunity to secure an impactful plastics treaty that protects our health, biodiversity and climate remains within reach.”

After the talks failed, nations advocating cuts renewed their call for legally binding reductions.

Eighty five countries and political blocs, including the UK, EU, Spain, Germany, Mexico and Greece, signed a declaration committing goals for the treaty.

The ambitious nations stated that the treaty should include binding measures to set a global target for cutting the production of primary plastics to sustainable levels.

Juliet Kabera, the director general of Rwanda’s environment management authority, said in a statement on behalf of the high-ambition countries, noting, “We voice our strong concerns about ongoing calls by a small group of countries to remove binding provisions from the text that are indispensable for the treaty to be effective.”

A record number of plastic industry lobbyists attended the talks in Busan with 220 representatives from the fossil fuel and chemical sectors.

While, sixteen plastic industry lobbyists attended the talks as part of various country delegations.

A follow-up meeting is now planned, though the date and location have yet to be finalized.

Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry

Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Andrew's 'secret' funding

King Charles breaks silence over Prince Andrew's 'secret' funding
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for extravagant Christmas decor: 'Pure greed on display'

Kourtney Kardashian slammed for extravagant Christmas decor: 'Pure greed on display'
Nations push for binding plastic cuts amid failed treaty negotiations

Nations push for binding plastic cuts amid failed treaty negotiations
Australia's largest cocaine bust seized from fishing boat in Queensland
Australia's largest cocaine bust seized from fishing boat in Queensland
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares quits over ‘different views’ with directors
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares quits over ‘different views’ with directors
Joe Biden issues official pardon for son Hunter ahead of sentencing
Joe Biden issues official pardon for son Hunter ahead of sentencing
UK ministers called ‘foolish’ for supporting Ukraine’s NATO ambitions
UK ministers called ‘foolish’ for supporting Ukraine’s NATO ambitions
Sir Keir Starmer set to unveil 'ambitious' policy plans amid public frustration
Sir Keir Starmer set to unveil 'ambitious' policy plans amid public frustration
Sudden eruption of massive sinkhole forces evacuations in Merthyr Tydfil
Sudden eruption of massive sinkhole forces evacuations in Merthyr Tydfil
THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries
THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries
Cyclone Fengal devastates India and Sri Lanka, 19 dead, thousands affected
Cyclone Fengal devastates India and Sri Lanka, 19 dead, thousands affected
Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend
Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend
Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina
Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina
Thailand, Madagascar unite against animal trafficking with historic repatriation
Thailand, Madagascar unite against animal trafficking with historic repatriation
Trump names loyalist ex-aide Kash Patel as FBI chief
Trump names loyalist ex-aide Kash Patel as FBI chief