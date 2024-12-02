Nations push for binding plastic cuts amid failed treaty negotiations

Talks in Busan on a global treaty to address plastic pollution ended without agreement on Monday, December 2.
As per the Guardian, over 100 nations pushed for limiting plastic production, while a few oil-producing countries prioritized addressing waste management instead.
Graham Forbes, the lead delegate for Greenpeace at the talks, said in a statement, “We stand at a historic crossroads. The opportunity to secure an impactful plastics treaty that protects our health, biodiversity and climate remains within reach.”
After the talks failed, nations advocating cuts renewed their call for legally binding reductions.
Eighty five countries and political blocs, including the UK, EU, Spain, Germany, Mexico and Greece, signed a declaration committing goals for the treaty.
The ambitious nations stated that the treaty should include binding measures to set a global target for cutting the production of primary plastics to sustainable levels.
Juliet Kabera, the director general of Rwanda’s environment management authority, said in a statement on behalf of the high-ambition countries, noting, “We voice our strong concerns about ongoing calls by a small group of countries to remove binding provisions from the text that are indispensable for the treaty to be effective.”
A record number of plastic industry lobbyists attended the talks in Busan with 220 representatives from the fossil fuel and chemical sectors.
While, sixteen plastic industry lobbyists attended the talks as part of various country delegations.
A follow-up meeting is now planned, though the date and location have yet to be finalized.