Home / Sports

Keely Hodgkinson makes remarkable comeback with fastest 800m world lead

Keely Hodgkinson finished well ahead of Kenya’s Lilian Odira and Botswana’s Oratile Nowe

Keely Hodgkinson makes remarkable comeback with fastest 800m world lead
Keely Hodgkinson makes remarkable comeback with fastest 800m world lead

Great Britain's 23-year-old Keely Hodgkinson made strong comeback by running the fastest 800-metre world lead at the Diamond League in Poland on Saturday, August 16.

This was her first race since winning Olympic gold in Paris, marking her return to competition in Silesia after 376 days away from competition due to a hamstring injury and several delays in her return.

Hodgkinson set a new meeting record of one minute and 54.74 seconds and finishing well ahead of Kenya’s Lilian Odira and Botswana’s Oratile Nowe.

The player hopes to win a gold medal at the World Championships after coming in second place and earning silver in both 2022 and 2023.

After winning the race, she expressed, "That was so much fun. I planned to run a fast time because I do not have five races any more before Tokyo, I only have today and the meeting in Lausanne," as per BBC Sports.

"So it had to be fast and I am happy that it worked," Hodgkinson, who was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2024 added.

She was also made an MBE for contribution to athletics in the 2025 New Year Honours.

Hodgkinson is now focusing on competing in the World Championship in Tokyo which will begin on September 13.

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama
Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama

Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina sparks hilarious criticism from WNBA star

Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina sparks hilarious criticism from WNBA star
Ronaldo and Georgina share two daughters and she also takes care of his three other children from surrogate mothers

97-year-old Grace becomes Europe’s oldest person to complete 250 Parkrun

97-year-old Grace becomes Europe’s oldest person to complete 250 Parkrun
Grace started her Parkrun journey after a member of her rehab team encouraged her to give it a try

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? Al Nassr's draw against FC Goa sparks buzz

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in India? Al Nassr's draw against FC Goa sparks buzz
Al Nassr and FC Goa are set to face each other in AFC Champions League Two in India

Oscar Piastri accidentally reveals ‘unsaid rule’ in ‘every’ F1 team

Oscar Piastri accidentally reveals ‘unsaid rule’ in ‘every’ F1 team
Oscar Piastri opens up about his ‘strengths’ and ‘strategy’ of McLaren to win remaining Formula One races

Bob Simpson, former Australian cricket coach dies at 89

Bob Simpson, former Australian cricket coach dies at 89
The renowned Australian cricketer and coach led the squad to win the 1987 World Cup against England

Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest girl to defeat grandmaster

Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest girl to defeat grandmaster
Bodhana Sivanandan beat Pete Wells in the final round of the 2025 British Chess Championship in Liverpool

Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest male cricket captain

Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest male cricket captain
Jacob Bethell has been given the captaincy for the three T20 matches in Dublin

Toby Collyer joins West Brom on loan from Manchester United

Toby Collyer joins West Brom on loan from Manchester United
Toby Collyer is the 251st player from the Manchester United's academy to play for the senior team

Ben Doak nears potential transfer from Liverpool to Bournemouth

Ben Doak nears potential transfer from Liverpool to Bournemouth
Ben Doak is being considered by several Premier League clubs as well as Portuguese side Porto

Diogo Jota's wife Rute Cardoso to attend first match after husband's death

Diogo Jota's wife Rute Cardoso to attend first match after husband's death
Diogo Jota’s wife and children to attend Liverpool's season opener against Bournemouth

Son Heung-min's LAFC jersey blows past Messi, LeBron, Curry in sales

Son Heung-min's LAFC jersey blows past Messi, LeBron, Curry in sales
Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC jersey becomes the world's best-selling across all sports