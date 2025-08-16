Home / Sports

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark rivalry sparks fresh concerns from Michelle Obama

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark has attracted a massive global attention.

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama recently shared her thoughts on the attention surrounding young WNBA players.

While speaking on the All The Smoke podcast, Michelle discussed the league's rising popularity and how if affects its young players.

“I think the tough thing is the social media element to it. But that’s true across the board. I mean, we’ve talked about this on our show; it just takes a normal occurrence."

"These young kids today, what they have to go through, what they have to be able to withstand, because social media is such a huge part of the world," the first African-American woman to serve as first lady went on to share.

Michelle said that athletes today constantly face online hate and criticism which follows them everywhere.

Author and advocate further noted that young players can't simply ignore this because social media is tied to their careers so they are expected to stay active online while dealing with negativity.

The rivalry between both the players flared up again this season which draw huge attention when Clark committed a flagrant foul on Reese during a game where Indiana Fever defeated Chicago Sky with a scores of 93-58.

Since then, Clark and Reese have not faced each other as both have been sidelined with injuries.

